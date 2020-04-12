LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There is heavy police presence on East Street for a three-car accident in Ludlow.

Four adults were taken in ambulances to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, and two of them have serious injuries, police said.

There was a need for victims to be rescued from entrapment, police said. It is not clear how many people were pulled from vehicles.

East Street is closed to traffic between East and Green streets and East and Chapin streets, police said.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story.

