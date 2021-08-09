HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Free Covid-19 testing at Holyoke Community College through the state's "Stop the Spread" effort, has been extended through October.
The announcement was made by HCC Monday morning as an increase in Covid-19 cases continues to be reported across the U.S. including in Massachusetts.
"Drive-through testing at HCC is conducted six days a week in Parking Lot M by the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation on the opposite side of HCC campus on Homestead Avenue," notes HCC representative, Chris Yurko.
The hours you can get tested are as follows:
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents. If you go to get tested, you don't need an appointment or a referral; it's a first-come, first-serve basis.
Turnaround time for results is typically four days or fewer.
For further details on this Covid-19 testing site, CLICK HERE
Note: Testing may sometimes be cancelled due to inclement weather. For up-to-date information visit the Holyoke Board of Health, CLICK HERE
