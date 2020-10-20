HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Community College is hosting four drive-up flu shot clinics through the beginning of November.
The four clinics are being held:
- Tuesday, October 20th
- Friday, October 23rd
- Tuesday, November 3rd
- Friday, November 6th
All clinics will run from 8-11 a.m. and will be held in Parking Lot M next to HCC's Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation, which is the same location free COVID-19 testing is taking place until October 31st.
Free face masks will be distributed and there is no need to exit your vehicle because they are drive-up clinics.
The flu vaccines are free with most insurance, including MassHealth.
The clinics are being provided by the Holyoke Board of Health and CVS Pharmacy and are open to the general public. Pre-registration is not required but highly recommended.
Appointments can be scheduled for 20-minute time slots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.