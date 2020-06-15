HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer is in full swing for students across western Massachusetts, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop
“…Quality programs in the STEM field, they’re fun wrapped up in learning,” said Michele Cabral, executive director of Corp. Training and Professional Development at Holyoke Community College.
Cabral told Western Mass News that with the coronavirus pandemic, certain programs at HCC are now remote for the summer - including youth programs.
“With remote, we’re conducting sessions live with students. Some of the online programs are self-paced, but as often as we can, we're live connecting with students and interacting and that's what we did with our summer programs as well,” Cabral added.
Their version of summer camps are all online, offering up to 16 courses for kids ages 8 to 15.
“The intention behind our summer youth programs is that we’ll offer an educational experience in a fun interactive way. We found some programs online where students are still reacting with other students and instructors,” Cabral noted.
Students are creating video content, animation, and game development and then even playing those games.
“We have a program that’s running with ‘Dungeons and Dragons.’ It’s a closed program with up to six students a few hours a week. It’s fun, education, and interactive, hopefully filling the space and time people have at home,” Cabral noted.
Cabral understands you're losing out on the in-person activity
“It’s not the same as being right next to people and feeling their energy, but it’s the best we can do, given the current circumstances, and we feel the need to keep all of our students safe and right now, that’s the primary objective - keep everyone safe and create fun learning opportunities where we can do so,” Cabral said.
Each session is up to three hours long every week until the end of August.
“Students can sign up every week. Each week is a new series of programs. We have a deadline of Thursday for the following Monday now through August,” Cabral said.
There are programs for parents as well.
For more information, including how to sign-up, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.