HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A forum was held tonight to announce the launch of the Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College.
The forum called 'Emerging Cannabis Industry' was a panel discussion and networking event to educate people about the region's marijuana business.
Tonight, Western Mass News spoke with the CEO of the Cannabis Community Care Research Network, who said why they decided to open the center.
The new education center is located inside the college's Kittredge Center providing academic advising, public education on events, and career opportunities.
