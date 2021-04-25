HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Drive to Change Lives fundraising campaign is about to launch this week.
This campaign aiming to support students at the Holyoke Community College while increasing awareness about the issues that can impede student success.
Western Mass News spoke with one man whose goal is to raise as much money as possible for this campaign helping students who really need it during these times.
Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke who is partnering with the HCC Foundation for this one-day campaign on Tuesday. Rome said he's pledged a donation challenge of $10,000 and believes this year is more important than ever to help these students.
"We hear that these are unprecedented times, and they certainly are, and now more than ever we need the support," Rome said.
Holyoke Community College Foundation and Gary Rome Hyundai teamed up to support college students through their Drive to Change Lives fundraising campaign.
"The money raised will help students with food and security, housing and security if they're in an unsafe situation, it'll help people with that. It will also help people raise money for scholarships and for the Thrive Center, and the Thrive Center helps students repair their credits so they can get housing or it helps students sign up for food assistance and so on," Rome said.
For the second straight year, this one-day campaign aims to shine a light on the need for student support programs while raising awareness about issues that can impede student success.
Rome said he's putting others to the test, starting with himself.
"I’m going to be donating $10,000, and there's a challenge, in order to meet that challenge, all we need is 150 donors, you can donate $1 or $1,000, it doesn't matter, and then we would like to 1,000 social integrations, what I’m really hoping for is to create a habit, so in years to come these same folks who donate, will continue to donate," Rome said.
Rome said there's a big misconception when it comes to funding community colleges, and that's why it's crucial for others to do their part.
"People think, it's kind of a misknown, but people think because it's a community college, that all the funds are provided by the state, but in fact, a lot of the funds that are needed have to be raised through donations," Rome explained.
This campaign kicks off on Tuesday, it will last all day, and click here if you would like to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.