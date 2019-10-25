NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after swastikas were found at Smith College.
In a letter to the campus community, Smith College president Kathleen McCartney said that campus police received multiple reports of swastikas that were drawn in marker on walls at three academic buildings Thursday night.
The symbols have since been covered up and crews are working to permanently remove them.
"I condemn in the strongest terms this act of hatred and cowardice. I also recognize that these are not just marks on a wall but attacks on our community and the values we hold central to our shared humanity. Hate has no place at Smith," McCartney noted.
Officials are also conducting a full sweep of the campus to see if any other swastikas or other similar vandalism is present.
Students who would like to seek support can contact the college's counseling team at (413) 585-2840.
"I am sickened and I am angry. Acts like this are meant to incite fear and division. We will respond, instead, by supporting one another and with our sustained commitment to dismantling the systems from which these abhorrent acts emerge," McCartney added.
The incidents remains under investigation by campus police and Northampton Police.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
