HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - L.L. Bean has officially set an opening date for its new location in Hadley.
The outdoor retailer made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
This past August, officials issued a statement saying that their new Hadley location would be opening sometime this October, but did not officially say when the store would open.
According to L.L. Bean representative Eric Smith, the new location will hold its grand opening on Friday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m.
"We're delighted to bring L.L. Bean to Pioneer Valley to help locals, visitors, and students alike take advantage of the outstanding outdoor opportunities in western Massachusetts. Our new store will be a showcase for great outdoor products and a resource for anyone looking to get outdoors," L.L. Bean's Vice President of Retail, Greg Elder, tells us.
We're told that the first 200 customers are automatically entered to win a gift card that reaches a maximum value of $500.
In addition to the gift card drawing, customers will be treated to a weekend of fun and entertainment.
The new L.L. Bean store will be offering campfires, s'mores, free apple cider, live music, games, and prizes.
Shoppers will also be able to see the Bootmobile, a twelve-foot rolling replica of the L.L. Bean boot, as it drives into town for the grand opening.
In honor of its new location, L.L. Bean will be donating $10,000 to the National Park Foundation in support of conservation programs at the New England National Scenic Trail.
Smith adds that the new location is expected to employ approximately fifty employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.