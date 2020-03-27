SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Under state coronavirus guidelines, landscapers are clear to work outdoors, as long as they follow social distancing protocols.
They are keeping their distance from one another and getting the job done.
For the owner of a local landscaping company, keeping space between co-workers has become the new norm amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News caught up with Stephen Roberts, owner of Stephen A. Roberts Landscape & Construction, who detailed the extra steps he's taking to ensure safety.
“All the crew members are going to the jobs in their own vehicles, so we're trying to separate them in the vehicles and social distancing out on the job sites so were just spreading out and staying away from each other,” Roberts said.
In addition to taking their own cars, landscaping crews are also taking their lunch breaks at a distance.
“When they’re breaking, they’re breaking in their vehicles or sitting on different parts of the property,” Roberts noted.
Roberts said they are also disinfecting areas they have touched.
“If we're on a job site going in and out of gates, we’re disinfecting gates and anything else we might touch on the property just to ensure that we are not cross-contaminating anybody’s properties,” Roberts explained.
Under the issued guidance by Gov. Charlie Baker, landscapers can continue to work as long as they keep a social distance of six feet.
“Were glad our industry is recognized as one that can be out now doing some work and just using common sense just to keep people working as much as possible and try to keep things as normal as possible while being safe,” Roberts said.
He said his company is also creating separation between clients and workers.
“I’ll usually pre-text the client even before we arrive on the property just to make sure they are good with us being there on the property and that we have their permission. And then when we get there, we’ll shoot a text and say we’re here,” Roberts explained.
As for billing, Roberts said it is all done online or by phone.
“Our billing and invoice is primarily by email or again by text, you know, I’ll just shoot them a text at the end of the day, letting them know how long we were there and what the charges will be,” Roberts said.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, Roberts said some customers don't want crews on their properties while others want to continue supporting local businesses.
“We have had some clients say, ‘Hey, you know, we want to keep as many people working as possible, so let's move forward with the project,’” Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.