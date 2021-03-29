HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local breweries are helping students of color pay for college.
On Monday, the owners of White Lion in Springfield and Arcpoint in Belchertown joined with other breweries in the state to introduce a new beer.
The breweries came together to brew the beer called "As One."
Sales will go towards an HCC Foundation scholarship fund to benefit students of color who enroll in the college's brewing program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.