WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The western Massachusetts community continues to mourn as Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa was brought to his final resting place on Tuesday.
The burial is just wrapping up for the Chicopee soldier who was killed in action in Afghanistan.
The services for the fallen soldier were private for his family, but a community-wide moment of coming together was evident from the number of people who lined the streets today.
Deleon-Figueroa was laid to rest in the Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Earlier this morning, he was brought from the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield to the Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam, where people also came out with flags to recognize the sacrifice made by the 31-year-old soldier.
Deleon-Figueroa called Chicopee home for years before his service in the Army began.
Other Green Berets and servicemembers from around the country were in western Massachusetts today to pay their respects.
"It's just very patriotic in this community. It's overwhelming. It reminds us of what we do and why he did what he did to protect the liberties that we hold dear. This community really reminds us of that," said Green Beret Harrison Gilliam from Ft. Bragg.
Flags across the state have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Deleon-Figueroa.
