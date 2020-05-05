SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major donation was made in Springfield Tuesday to help put food on the table for those who are struggling during this coronavirus pandemic.

The Food Bank of Western Mass and the Antonacci Family Foundation made this move as Western Mass News helps to launch a virtual food drive called ‘Millions of Meals.’

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, food insecurities have been a growing problem, especially at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“Right now, we’re at a point in the coronavirus epidemic that everyone’s concerned about how they’re going to make ends meet and particularly put food on the table. This really is an unprecedented time for us as it is for everyone. We’ve never experienced this in the 15 years I’ve been at the food bank,” said Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

That’s why the Antonacci Family Foundation has stepped up to help those in through their new initiative: ‘Millions of Meals.’

“We recognized a great need in the community to quite frankly feed a group of people who have never had to worry about food ever before,” said Frank M. Antonacci with the Antonacci Family Foundation.

To kick off this program, the foundation donated $125,000 to the Food Bank. It’s a gift that Morehouse told Western Mass News will go a long way.

“We are very grateful for the support. It’s going to be able to help us provide half 1 million meals to our neighbors in need across all three counties of the Pioneer Valley in western Massachusetts,” Morehouse said.

Antonacci added, “Typically, our family foundation would make a gift or donate time kind of behind the scenes and just help initiatives that need to be both certain communities…but this is a very different time and we decided that we would step out in front and really kick off an initiative with a bang.”

Western Mass News and iHeart Media are both partnering with the effort and the community is also invited to help.

“Everyone’s been impacted by this pandemic, whether it be financially or mentally… but for those of us that are doing okay and feel they can give a little extra… and I’m really calling on the business community to step up, come help out, make a gift that’s really going to make a difference,” Antonacci said.

By joining together as a community, their hope is that we will make more food accessible to more people.

“For every dollar donated, we’re able to provide the equivalent of four meals. It’s an incredible return on your investment to help our neighbors in need,” Morehouse added.

