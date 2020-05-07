HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A new leader has been chosen for Holyoke Public Schools.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Schools said Thursday that Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos will succeed Dr. Stephen Zrike as receiver of the school district.
Vázquez Matos is currently deputy superintendent of Hartford Public Schools. Over the course of his career, he has also served a teacher, academic dean, adjunct professor, associate superintendent, superintendent, and chief of staff in various New York and Florida communities.
“As part of our search process, we asked the Holyoke community for the characteristics that they would like to see in the school district’s next receiver...Dr. Vázquez Matos arrives with a strong background in urban, public education and a commitment to equity. I hope everyone will join me in welcoming him to Holyoke," said Mass. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley in a statement.
Vázquez Matos holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish and secondary education from St. Thomas Aquinas College and a master's degree in school administration and supervision from Manhattan College. He has also earned a professional diploma in advanced leadership from Manhattan College and a doctorate in school administration from Walden University.
State officials noted that Vázquez Matos is currently working towards another doctorate in second language research from Inter-American University of Puerto Rico.
Zrike announced in December that he would be stepping down as receiver of Holyoke schools at the end of the current academic year. He has since been tapped as superintendent of Salem Public Schools.
Vázquez Matos begins on July 1.
