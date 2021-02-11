WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The steepest downtime in aviation history due to the pandemic means plenty of pilots are spending weeks or months at a time grounded. And training for future pilots is crucial, yet more difficult right now.
"Flying is a definite skill. You have to practice every day, or at least a few times a week. It's perishable," said commercial pilot Ken Drumgold.
COVID-19 has hit many industries hard, including airline companies.
At the start of the pandemic, flight schools were out of operation for months, and pilots were required to fly once every 90 days.
"It takes hands-on skills and judgment. If you did not use to doing that regularly, things don’t come as quick," he explained.
Western Mass News stopped by Barnes Airport in Westfield and speak with several flight instructors and their students about learning to fly during a global pandemic.
First off, training over Zoom!
"I don’t think it's serving. It's the purpose now, at least in the business we're in. It's hard to do this virtually," Drumgold explained.
Remote classes are also impacted their progression.
"Per the FAA, we can't log our ground sessions over Zoom, so it has to be in-person training. So two of our classes have been postponed until we can meet in person again," said owner and flight instructor of Fly Luga Flight School Fredricka Ballard. "We can talk about that all day, but until you’re there and doing it, there are too many ques that cannot get picked up on video."
One of the changes pilots face is wearing a mask while trying to communicate through the headset.
"We do have to communicate with air traffic control all the time, so now we make sure we slow down our words, be sure to annunciate our words, and certain masks are better than others," Ballard explained.
Despite the coronavirus obstacles, many students are still eager to take off.
"With living in this pandemic, there weren’t many options for people to do or for me too, so now I have something of my own," said private pilot student Sava Shahad.
