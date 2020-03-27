SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police arrested a suspect, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash, on the 700 block of Carew Street in Springfield.
The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, when a car crashed into a motorcycle, causing the male motorcyclist to be transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The 53-year-old Chicopee motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries later that evening.
After investigating the crash and speaking with the driver of the vehicle, police from the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit arrested 41-year-old Primitivo Mendoza-Ramirez.
The arrested took place around 2 p.m. Friday at Mendoza-Ramirez's home on Carew St.
Mendoza-Ramirez was charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Stop and/or Yield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.