SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM0)--COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the city of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno is warning restrictions and mandates may be in place if there isn’t a decline soon.
Mayor Sarno said nothing is off the table when it comes to enforcing restrictions to help keep city residents safe. Cases for last week were right around 1,000.
“We need people to get the shots the answer to the equation is to get the shot,” said Mayor Sarno.
Springfield City Officials warned COVID-19 restrictions may be coming back to the city amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“If need be, restrictions and mandates so we’ve done everything in our power accessibility is not an issue the shots are readily available,” said Mayor Sarno.
The last few weeks cases have been on the rise. Last week almost one thousand cases were reported and the two weeks before that cases were around 800.
With city officials figuring out how to turn cases around, Western Mass News is getting answers after Boston officials announced proof of vaccination will be needed to get in several city businesses.
“Nothing, nothing is off the table,” said Mayor Sarno.
“Does that mean like a vaccine passport like in Boston?” we asked.
“Nothing is off the table,” said Mayor Sarno.
City officials are now weighing a mask mandate and further restrictions, as soon as next week to help stop the spread. He also told Western Mass News the city is flooded with at-home testing kits as an additional tool.
Mayor Sarno said city health officials are monitoring COVID case data and need to see a decline in cases and an increase in vaccination rates to avoid any mandates.
“I’ve given a stern warning now so don’t come crying to me as things don’t change for the better then as we’ve done before restrictions and mandates will follow for the protection and good health of all,” said Mayor Sarno.
Springfield officials could announce mandates as soon as next week. South Hadley and Westfield both recently decided on putting mask mandates in place.
