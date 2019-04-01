SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is waiting for details on new evidence in the Nathan Bill's assault case, evidence seen by a statewide grand jury.
Just last week, that grand jury returned indictments on 12 current Springfield police officers, but because that case was four years ago, most of those officers continued to serve in the department until just last week.
We obtained copies of each officer's internal investigation unit history - an IIU history - which details every complaint lodged against a specific officer in their time with the Springfield Police Department.
"Four years is a long time for these officers, some of them have been working since. We were talking about four years of police work in between, some good arrests, high quality work, level work," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Twelve current Springfield police officers are charged with either the assault of four men near Nathan Bill's Bar in 2015 or they're charged with lying to cover it up.
Since the incident, these officers continued to serve the public, but for several, the public has complained about that service.
Officer Igor Basovskiy, one of the officers charged with assault, has also had more than three complaints about excessive physical behavior on the job. Springfield Water and Sewer has also requested he no longer serve safety detail on their projects. The reason for that request is unknown.
Since 2015, Officer Christian Cicero has had at least two complaints lodged for excessive force and abuse of sick time.
Jameson Williams had a complaint lodged against him, claiming he allowed an intoxicated driver to continue driving.
Both Williams and Cicero are charged with assault in the Nathan Bill's case.
Officer John Wajdula was accused of excessive force after 2015, as was Officer Derrick Gentry-Mitchell. Both are charged with perjury, misleading investigators, and filing false reports in the Nathan Bill's case.
Gentry-Mitchell was also accused of rape in 2017, for which he was placed on leave. That indictment still stands, according to his attorney.
These reports Western Mass News obtained are heavily redacted, up to and including the final dispositions on each complaint.
When asked about why those final decisions are not public record, the Springfield city clerk's officer said "the disposition and final disposition sections of the document were redacted in accordance with M.G.L. C.4, §7 (26)(C) also known as the 'privacy exemption.'"
They went on to say "personnel and medical files or information; also any other materials or data relating to a specifically named individual, the disclosure of which may constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."
We reached out to the Springfield Police Union on Monday for comment on these specific complaints, but we have not heard back.
We also reached out to all the police officers mentioned and the attorney of Gentry-Mitchell.
All 12 officers indicted are currently suspended without pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.