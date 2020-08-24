HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has identified where 'Stop The Spread' testing will take place in Holyoke.
Last week, Gov. Baker announced that the campaign, which was launched on July 10 to help testing of asymptomatic people to help stop the spread of COVID-19, would be expanded to include Holyoke, Salem, and Saugus.
The Holyoke testing, which will be provided by Fallon EMS, will begin on Wednesday, August 26 and will take place at Holyoke Community College.
Testing will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The state noted that testing is no-cost and is not restricted to the residents of the communities in which sites are located.
For more information on the Holyoke testing, you can contact the Holyoke Board of Health at (413) 322-5595.
For more on the 'Stop The Spread' program and other locations, CLICK HERE.
