SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Diocese of Springfield has added another priest to their list of credibly accused clergy.
Officials said Monday that the late Father Joseph Quinlan was added to the list by the diocesan review board. He was added to the list based on an allegation from 1974 involving a minor.
Quinlan was ordained in 1971 and held positions at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Palmer and Cathedral High School in Springfield. He also served in residence at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield, St. Joseph Parish in Springfield, and St. Joseph's Mission in East Longmeadow.
The diocese noted that an allegation being found credible doesn't indicate a finding of guilt and because Quinlan died in 1989, he could not respond to the allegation. The diocesan review board carefully reviewed the allegation, which included a report by their investigative team, and found the allegation to be credible.
Officials urge anyone with information on abuse or misconduct to contact law enforcement and the diocesan Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance by phone at (413) 452-0624 or (800) 842-9055 or by email.
