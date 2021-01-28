SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Rotary Club of Springfield donated thousands of masks to local partners and first responders.
Some organizations include the Open Pantry Community Services, Shriners Hospital, the MLK Community Center, and the Gandara Center.
The CEO of the Gandara Center told Western Mass News they plan to further distribute the masks through many of their programs.
"To people who are most times underserved, particularly the Latino community, that don't have the same access to PPE as other folks might have," noted Gandara Center's CEO Lois Nesci.
Also, the Gandara Center will distribute masks to their essential workers.
