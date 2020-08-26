HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing option is up and running at Holyoke Community College for anyone who wants to get tested.
Things kicked off this morning with a line forming before sunrise.
Day one of free COVID-19 ‘Stop The Spread’ testing at HCC was off to a busy start.
“We actually had cars stated lining up as early as 5:40. The start of it, probably 30 to 40 cars were backed up. We processed about 100 cars in the first hour and it was a steady flow after that,” said Dale Brown, interim police chief at HCC.
Brown told Western Mass News that the testing site is organized and efficient for everyone looking to get a test.
“It’s ran really smooth between the Holyoke Department of Public Health coming in and getting the resources and everything and collaborating together, so we can get this service out to people,” Brown explained.
The tests are available right outside of the Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation and was administered by healthcare professionals.
“We have individuals from County Ambulance Service and Fallon Medical Services,” Brown noted.
Brown added the testing is simple. You don’t even need to leave your car.
“This is free testing. They can come in, bring your ID. They take their information, they take their test, and get right on their way,” Brown added.
He feels that drive-thru testing at the college is extremely important for all western Massachusetts residents.
“Very important, the faster you know if you are carrying COVID, the faster you know you can go into quarantine and go into treatment,” Brown said.
The free testing at HCC will be offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Brown said they expect at least 500 cars a day.
The testing will be offered through September 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.