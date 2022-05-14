UMass celebrates 152nd commencement for Class of 2022

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -UMass Amherst celebrated its 152nd commencement Friday, honoring nine thousand members of the class of 2022. Graduate students had their ceremony Friday morning and undergrads took to McGuirk at 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Friday was a good day to be on the Amherst campus, as the energy of the graduates and their families radiated from the stadium. Friday was also a very hot day for graduation, but graduates said they are proud of all of their accomplishments and are excited for the next chapter of their lives.

Seven thousand undergraduates along with their friends and families packed into McGuirk Stadium at UMass to celebrate their accomplishments.

“It’s super great to be here with all my peers and all my classmates,” said Joseph Werenski, class of 2022.

“It feels surreal, it’s bittersweet for me personally,” said Tarim Ojuka, class of 2022.

This year, UMass did not require masks or tickets to attend any of the celebrations, something graduates told Western Mass News they’re relieved about.

“I’m very grateful for the way the university has transitioned everything for us to make it safe and still possible,” said Angelina Caggiano, class of 2022.

“Having the senior year basically normal and having a normal graduation was a great end-off to my college experience,” said Ojuka.

Amidst the celebration, Amherst and Hadley police took to social media to warn of heavy traffic throughout Amherst and surrounding areas this weekend, they said they’re working with UMass Police to make sure things flow efficiently.

“Everything was set up really, it’s smooth, everybody’s been kind and beyond nice,” said Rebecca Donnelly, of St. Louis, Missouri, whose grandson graduated

Class of 2022 grads told us they are ready for their next journey after UMass.

“Especially with our major, you know public health majors, so we’re just excited to go out into the world and just help people,” said Georgina Baffour, of the class of 2022.

As they moved their tassels from right to left, officially becoming UMass alumni, graduates said they will always cherish their time in Amherst.

“Just the comradery of my classmates. it’s what I look forward to every single day, what I’m going to miss the most afterwards,” said Werenski.

Congratulations to the class of 2022! Individual ceremonies for each of the colleges will be held on campus Saturday with the earliest one starting at 9:00 a.m.

