Getting Answers: How chlorine supply challenges can impact local pool owners

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As many are preparing to open their pools for the Summer season, concerns over the chlorine supply continue for pool owners.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what pool owners can expect this summer.

“It has come back somewhat,” explained Glen Swiatlowski, laboratory manager for Teddy Bear Pools in Chicopee.

There are some signs of hope for pool owners this summer. After last year’s chlorine shortage, Teddy Bear Pools in Chicopee told Western Mass News that they prepared this time around with the shortage in mind.

While they have supplies in stock, they do have to limit their orders.

“We had to prepare with our customer database. If you are not on our customer database, you can not purchase chlorine this year,” Swiatlowski explained.

But, getting on that list is not a difficult process.

“They just come to the front register, we take all of their information, and then the next time when they come back in, you are now officially one of our customers,” Swiatlowski said.

Swiatlowski said to keep their supplies up, they looked at what was ordered last year and added 15 percent more. However, the company will not allow the hoarding of chlorine by its customers. Their plans allow for one container per household for the month of May.

“So then one in June, one in July, yes. That’s how we, so if a phobia breaks out again, we can control it,” said Swiatlowski.

Swiatlowski said the company is also looking at other ways for customers to keep their pools clean, including one that would no longer require chlorine.

“We put eco-smarts on a lot of the new pools that are going out now. That uses copper to sanitize the water, no chlorine whatsoever. So that is a great alternative, especially as chlorine is getting more and more expensive,” Swiatlowski explained.

But, if you use chemicals in your pool, and you are waiting for the right time to open for the season, Swiatlowski said that wait could be a costly one.

“The longer you wait to open your pool, even if you’re not using it because of the weather, the more chemicals and shock you need when you do open it,” Swiatlowski said.

