Community rallies behind undocumented immigrant

Thursday night, dozens gathered for a vigil to celebrate.

People who have come to know Lucio Perez in the last five years spoke out, sharing what he means to them. Perez said he is grateful for all of the support he has received.

Songs and stories were shared as dozens gathered for a bilingual vigil at the First Church Amherst to show their support for Lucio Perez.

The Guatemalan native has been living in the United States since 1999. But because he is undocumented, he has faced the threat of deportation.

“Under Obama’s administration, Lucio was considered not a priority for deportation so he was able to get a stay and work permission. And under the new administration, under Trump’s administration, his stay was denied,” Margaret Sawyer of Pioneer Valley Workers Center and United Church of Christ ordained pastor explained.

That’s why in October of 2017, he moved into First Church to take sanctuary. He spent years having his wife and kids, who are United States citizens, get rides from Springfield to Amherst to visit him, until March of 2021, when he was granted a stay of removal. The community fought for years for an appeal of his immigration case. In April of this year, the case was reopened.

“Me siento feliz, verdad y no tener miedo por ahora mientras que seguimos esperando el otro proceso que viene,”

Perez said, which translates to:

“I feel happy, right, and not afraid for now while we continue to wait for the next process to come.”

Perez told Western Mass News how much the community’s support means to him.

“Es increíble tenere a la comunidad siempre, que sea unido para trabajar fuertemente conmigo y con mi familia. Estoy muy agradecido con cada uno de ellos,”

Perez said, which translates to:

“It is incredible to always have the community that is united to work hard with me and my family. I am very grateful to each one of them.”

Pat DeAngelis lives in Amherst and told Western Mass News she first met Perez after being arrested at a demonstration in front of ICE in Springfield. She said he quickly became like family to her.

“There are many things about me that many religious people can’t accept, but Lucio saw me and welcomes me into his family and into his heart,” DeAngelis said.

While the road ahead is uncertain, she said Lucio’s supporters aren’t going down without a fight.

“We need this family and I will do whatever I can to help keep him here,” DeAngelis said.

Perez is currently living in Springfield with his family. Sawyer said he is applying for cancellation of removal. Several community members, as well as politicians, have written letters of support to show Perez is of good moral character. His case is set to be before the Hartford Immigration Court.

