Getting Answers: Fatal shooting prevention in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A man was shot and killed inside a Springfield nightclub this past Sunday. Tributes outside of the club remain for 30-year-old David Carrasquillo. Western Mass News wanted to know, what is being done in the city to ensure a fatal shooting like this does not happen again?

Western Mass News stopped by Saga, the nightclub where the shooting happened. One of David’s friends was there paying her respects and she told Western Mass News what action she wants to see done by the city of Springfield.

“He did not deserve to die that way and he worked very hard to be known the way he is and it’s sad that he thought he was coming out for a good time and didn’t get to home to his kids,” said Carrasquillo’s friend, who asked to remain anonymous.

The community of Springfield is continuing to remember 30-year-old David Carrasquillo. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, David, known for his rap music, was shot to death in a bathroom at Saga night club on Worthington Street on Sunday.

“Honestly, I will never go out in Springfield. I hope that this place doesn’t reopen,” said Carrasquillo’s friend.

When we stopped by the nightclub on Thursday, we found one of David’s friends paying her respects. She wishes to remain anonymous but tells us why she will never enter a club in Springfield again.

“People come here to have fun and don’t even walk out the door when it’s time to go home, so it’s not something I would be interested in anymore,” she said.

Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield Police Department to find out if they are helping assist with patrols at local night clubs ahead of the weekend.

Ryan Walsh, the spokesperson for the Police Department told us in a statement in part quote:

“Every bar, night club, restaurant has specific rules they need to follow for hiring or not hiring police officers for inside details based on their license(s). Every establishment has their own security plan based on the type of events, they have. The SPD is not involved in the licensing process.”

David’s friend said she wants to see action taken by both Police and club owners to prevent these types of tragedies from happening again.

“There should be a cop or if not a metal detector or something. Both parties though should have taken more accountability including the nightclub owners,” Carrasquillo’s friend said.

The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered a license hearing for the Saga nightclub.

