Teen arrested in connection with January homicide in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser (Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager has been indicted and arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a grand jury indicted a 16-year-old boy for the January 27 death of 29-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ortiz. Police were called to the area of Pinevale and Essex Streets that morning for a report of an unresponsive man in a car. Officers arrived and found Rivera-Ortiz dead from a gunshot wound.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was shot and killed some time prior to when the body was discovered,” Walsh explained.

On Wednesday, local, state, and federal authorities arrested the teenager inside a Northampton Avenue home on an arrest warrant for murder charges.

Today’s arrest is the second made in connection with the case. On April 13, 26-year-old Jerry Ramos of Springfield was arrested on murder and gun charges.

