Doctors give advice on seasonal affective disorder as days get shorter

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re about a month away from Daylight Saving Time when we set our clocks back an hour as the days are starting to get darker. Also this time of year, doctors begin to see cases of seasonal affective disorder, known as SAD.

“It is definitely harder as the days get shorter and dark gets longer. A lot of the cloudy days really hit hard,” said Marissa Quinn of Springfield.

Quinn was diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder, known as SAD, when she was younger. The Springfield resident told Western Mass News how important activity is for her when symptoms start to appear.

“You have to get up out of your house, go to the museum, go for a walk outside even though it looks like this activity and movement really does help,” Quinn added.

With the days getting darker and pandemic stress still an issue, Western Mass News checked in with a local Baystate doctor for some seasonal advice.

“Here in western Massachusetts, as well as most of New England, we tend to get less sunlight in the wintertime that can absolutely affect how someone feels,” said Hossain Kahn, a psychiatrist with Baystate Medical Center.

Kahn told Western Mass News how the change of seasons can impact daily life.

“Most folks are going into work and the sun is not even up. They are coming home from work with sun not up, so a lot of people go Monday through Friday without any direct sunlight,” Kahn noted.

He described how the disorder comes and goes.

“A patient will have a recurring depressive episode around the same time each year…and like clockwork come spring or summer time, the depression will be alleviated.” Kahn said.

Kahn said treatments can range from light therapy to antidepressants to a mix of both and he said doctors are finding ties between seasonal affective disorder and COVID-19.

“What we have found is that kids struggle with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and adjustment disorder with COVID-19,” Kahn added.

However, he also pointed out the difference between the depressive disorder and the more common ailment known as winter blues, which involves low mood, trouble getting out of bed, and low energy, which is compared to SAD and is when a person suffers from excessive sleepiness and low energy, but also leads to things like missing school or work, not wanting to see friends, not finding enjoyment with activities, and not accomplishing daily tasks.

Quinn said had this important advice

“Just be kind to yourself and understand that this is not a bad thing. You didn’t do anything wrong, just take care of yourself and you will get better,” Quinn said.

