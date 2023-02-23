Trial date set for Northampton fatal shooting in 2021

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A trial date has been scheduled for the man charged in deadly shooting back in 2021.

In 2021, police were sent to a Randolph Place apartment where they found 39-year-old Pittsfield resident Joseph Fillio suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in Northampton.

Fillio was transported by the ambulance to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

33-year-old Steven Malloy was found after a search then was placed under arrest.

Malloy will appear in court on November 13th to face murder charges.

