Guns to gardening tools: one group’s initiative to get firearms off the streets

(Storyblocks)
By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nationally recognized forging demonstration is doing its part in taking firearms off the streets in a unique way by turning guns into gardening tools.

“This is about making an instrument of nurture out of an instrument of potential harm,” said Bishop Jim Curry of Swords to Plowshares.

Bishop Curry told Western Mass News about their initiative to get guns off the streets by turning guns into gardening tools.

“We make a shovel out of it or a trowel out of it, and then we’ll make a handle to go with it,” he told us. “This is a pretty heavy-duty tool and will probably last forever.”

Swords to Plowshares acquires these guns by working with local law enforcement agencies across New England that host gun buyback programs. They then host events like this one to show people the process of repurposing these firearms to accommodate those with green thumbs.

“We find it’s not so much a gun problem as it is a heart problem, so we’re making these hearts to symbolize turning them into love,” said blacksmith John Cerritelli.

Bishop Curry added that he hopes his demonstrations can send a message of gun safety to inspire safe gun ownership.

“What I want people to learn is that if you have to have a gun, if you want to have a gun, store it safely,” he said. “You can also choose not to have a gun.”

