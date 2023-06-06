Getting Answers: Canadian wildfires impacting local air quality

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You could see and even almost taste the smoke in the air from the Canadian wildfires on Tuesday. Smoke from over 150 fires could be seen in the air over Deerfield this morning and just a little farther south in Springfield and West Springfield, even more haze from the smoke can be seen.

“We’re seeing this ground-level smoke and we’re seeing the reduced air quality through a good portion of the northeast today. I think we’re going to see the smoke at its most concentrated today into this evening,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher.

Rick Peltier, professor of environmental health sciences at UMass Amherst, told Western Mass News that this smoke in our air creates potential health hazards, like irritated eyes and lungs and causes inflammation and coughing.

LATEST FORECAST: Smoky skies, poor air quality; a few showers/storms possible

“We breathe 20,000 breaths a day and every time we take a breath in, those particles from that wood smoke get into your lungs and they can cause some damage and irritate our lungs. There are all kinds of health outcomes that are not things we are looking for,” Peltier explained.

Peltier added that while the U.S. has made strides in cutting down on emissions to improve overall air quality, wildfires are still a growing concern.

“We still have this pernicious problem that wildfires can impact us, even if they are far away from us. We’re seeing that today. It’s something that is a mixed bag. We have seen some improvements by changing emissions standards and air quality in our cities and towns and the way we produce power. We are also more susceptible to these external forces that impact us,” Peltier added.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is in urgent need of help. Their shelter is now...
Overcrowded Dakin Humane Society in need of foster parents, adopters
A string of car break-ins in western Massachusetts has several towns on high alert, especially...
State Police investigating as car theft ring strikes again in Westfield
Authorities in Connecticut are trying to reunite pictures that were found over the weekend at...
Owner sought after family photos are found at Bradley Airport
Chicopee heroin arrest 060523
Wanted Pelham man caught, arrested in Chicopee while transporting heroin

Latest News

There was a bombshell in the world of golf on Tuesday as the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf...
Local golfers, sports business expert react to PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger
Health Tips Tuesday: Aphasia Awareness Month
Health Tips Tuesday: Aphasia Awareness Month
Important training played out in Franklin County on Tuesday as members of the Western...
Emergency crews hold technical rescue training at Mount Sugarloaf
Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts will take place on June 11, 2023
THE LATEST: road impacts and closures for Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts