Summer Escapes: Luma Projection Arts Festival

In Binghamton, NY, it’s only natural that this is where something as big as the Luma Projection Arts Festival was born. (Segment sponsored by Luma Festival)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- In Binghamton, NY, a place so steeped in a history of ingenuity and so supportive of a thriving arts scene, it’s only natural that this is where something as big as the Luma Projection Arts Festival was born.

Luma is big in the sense of the buildings that transform into canvasses, the world-renowned artist who created these masterpieces, and by the tens of thousands who show up to witness the exciting sights each September.

(Segment sponsored by Luma Festival)

