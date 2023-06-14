Town by Town: ‘Turtle Palooza!’ program, Peace Day celebration, HMC new farmer’s market

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Agawam, Springfield, and Holyoke.

“Turtle-palooza!” returns to Agawam as Eversource strives to keep its rights-of-way safe for protected species.

Eversource held their annual wildlife protection training program on Wednesday.

The training took place in one of the energy company’s rights-of-way, a popular nesting site for protected species including the eastern box turtle.

The energy company keeps undergrowth low beneath the power lines in order to help ensure the safe, reliable delivery of power, and this low growth creates a perfect breeding ground for turtles often laying their eggs at the same time heavy equipment is in use.

Then, Elias Brookings Elementary School in Springfield held their annual Peace Day celebration with local law enforcement and first responders.

The event aimed to celebrate and appreciate all of our local law enforcement, first responder, military and safety officials.

Lastly, Holyoke Medical Center opened up a brand-new farmers’ market at the hospital.

The HMC Farmer’s Market will be open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on June 14 all the way through October 25.

The market is located in the hospital’s parking lot D.

