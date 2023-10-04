Multiple victims reported in Holyoke shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke on October 4, 2023
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke on October 4, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along a busy Holyoke roadway.

Several Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police cruisers are seen in the area of Maple Street, near Sargeant Street. Crime scene tape can be seen stretched across the road.

Holyoke Police said that they are investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims.”

LEARN MORE: Holyoke Police addresses data from city’s ShotSpotter system

Maple Street is currently closed between Sargeant Street and Hampshire Street and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

