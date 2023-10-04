Multiple victims reported in Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along a busy Holyoke roadway.

Several Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police cruisers are seen in the area of Maple Street, near Sargeant Street. Crime scene tape can be seen stretched across the road.

Holyoke Police said that they are investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims.”

Maple Street is currently closed between Sargeant Street and Hampshire Street and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

