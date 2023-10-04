Holyoke Police to address data from city’s ShotSpotter system

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After more than six months since activation, the Holyoke Police Department’s ShotSpotter program data is being addressed.

ShotSpotter is a network of acoustic detection systems that is able to detect gunfire, identify specific locations, and immediately notify police about shots being fired through a centralized warning system. The equipment was positioned in certain and strategic locations across Holyoke to help police identify the scope of a problem they currently face, which is a large number of gun crimes being unreported to law enforcement.

Shortly after the ShotSpotter technology was deployed, it was revealed that activations were occurring more frequently within the city and confirmed the data of underreported incidents by many of the received activations remarkably not generating a 911 call reporting shots fired or related unlawful conduct.

In the past six months, Holyoke Police has collected the following data:

113 incidents involving gunfire

457 rounds detected

72 incidents happened near a playground

27 incidents occurred near a school

110 incidents reported near a business.

7 guns recovered

10 arrests made

6 victims

Wednesday’s update will come less than 24 hours after a person was dropped off at Holyoke Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the leg.

It is unclear if that victim was shot in a particular area, but that person is expected to be okay.

ShotSpotter has helped police immediately respond to identified locations in a timely fashion and reveal items of evidentiary value, such as firearms being recovered, ballistics, arrests made involving dangerous criminals, and lives saved because of those quick response times.

However, Holyoke Police wants the community at large to know the challenges the department faces to try to keep the area safe and asks residents to call 911 should an incident take place. The saying from officers: see something, hear something, say something.

Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. streaming live and at 5 p.m. on CBS 3.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.