Holyoke’s mayor responds to deadly shooting

A deadly shooting in Holyoke injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her newborn.
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A deadly shooting in Holyoke injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her newborn.

It all started with a fight on Sargeant Street. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that an altercation between three men led to shots being fired.

One of those shots hit a pregnant woman sitting on a PVTA. She was then taken to a nearby hospital where she delivered her child, but the newborn did not survive. It’s unclear this morning how that mother is doing.

The PVTA told us in a statement: “This is an extremely tragic incident that took place and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family”.

LEARN MORE: Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added his condolences, while also voicing his anger at the persistent violence on Holyoke streets. He said in a statement:

“I want the public to know that I am equally outraged and frustrated with these senseless acts of violence and illegal activity on our streets. I struggle with it every day attempting to offer a balanced solution. Quite frankly, I have lost my patience. I plan to work with all resources available to me to push this nonsense out of our city.”

The D.A.’s office said that the three men have all been arrested and taken into custody.  Their identities have not yet been released.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Ware man sentenced for sexual offenses on minors
Ware man sentenced for sexual offenses on minors
Healey signs bill bringing state’s first tax cuts in 20 years
Healey signs bill bringing state’s first tax cuts in 20 years
Holyoke Police addresses data from city’s ShotSpotter system
Holyoke Police addresses data from city’s ShotSpotter system

Latest News

Johnluis Sanchez
Suspect expected to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting
Holyoke’s mayor responds to deadly shooting
Holyoke’s mayor responds to deadly shooting
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted from Office on Tuesday
Local representative reacts to McCarthy being ousted from Speaker of the House
Authorities are investigating after a van crashed into a Springfield home.
3 people displaced after van crashes into Springfield home