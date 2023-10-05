Holyoke’s mayor responds to deadly shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A deadly shooting in Holyoke injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her newborn.

It all started with a fight on Sargeant Street. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that an altercation between three men led to shots being fired.

One of those shots hit a pregnant woman sitting on a PVTA. She was then taken to a nearby hospital where she delivered her child, but the newborn did not survive. It’s unclear this morning how that mother is doing.

The PVTA told us in a statement: “This is an extremely tragic incident that took place and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family”.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added his condolences, while also voicing his anger at the persistent violence on Holyoke streets. He said in a statement:

“I want the public to know that I am equally outraged and frustrated with these senseless acts of violence and illegal activity on our streets. I struggle with it every day attempting to offer a balanced solution. Quite frankly, I have lost my patience. I plan to work with all resources available to me to push this nonsense out of our city.”

The D.A.’s office said that the three men have all been arrested and taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been released.

