Hundreds of runners come out for annual Bright Nights 5K in Springfield

The annual Bright Nights 5K kicks off in Forest Park in Springfield.
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Bright Nights 5K kicks off in Forest Park in Springfield.

All 550 runners have been piling in getting registered before taking their mark at the Seuss Land Arch.

The race has been a holiday tradition here in Springfield since 2006 and this year within 24 hours the 5K sold out.

Western Mass News spoke with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt ahead of the race she told us why events like this mean so much to the community.

“It introduces a lot of people to the community,” said Matt. “And running under the lights is absolutely beautiful at night when it’s very quiet and there’s nobody around. And it’s very special because we sell out almost right away.”

We also spoke with one Springfield College student who has volunteered at the 5K two years in a row. He told us how great it is to see the event go back to normal following the pandemic.

“Last time I helped out with this, it was my freshman year and we had to wear masks the whole time we were helping with everything,” expressed Zach Taub. “So seeing everyone’s smiling faces is something that brings you joy. We got through a real tough time and now it’s time to see everyone’s face.

The race is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

