Concerns rise following Black Friday and Cyber Monday package thefts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us. In the coming days, many shoppers will see their purchases show up at their door, or not, with package thefts common this time of year.

The Longmeadow Police Department confirmed they haven’t had any stolen packages reported just yet. But its early in the shopping season, so it can still happen.

“Traditionally during the holiday season you do see an influx of packages and sporadic we will see sometimes throughout the holiday season missing packages from peoples porches,” said Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro.

According to Capital One shopping, there were 260 million package thefts in 2022, or about one in every 100 package deliveries.

If you find yourself missing a delivery, Captain Mazzaferro said call your local police department to prevent this from happening to you.

He also recommends adding a door security camera to your holiday shopping list or avoid deliveries to your house and pick up your items in store if you can.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.