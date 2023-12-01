Rally held in Longmeadow to show support for Israel and Jewish community

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Israel-Hamas ceasefire was extended into a seventh day and more hostages were released. As the war continues, so does advocacy in the United States.

On Thursday, members of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts and others gathered in Longmeadow. Several rallies were held in recent weeks as the Israel-Hamas war continues, with the ceasefire extended and more hostages released.

“These rallies have been a grassroots effort of community members coming out and being visible, so our Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts is proud to be supportive of the efforts of our community members and provide some different materials and support for that,” said Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

Gorenstein told Western Mass News that they’re figuring out ways to show support for Israel as winter approaches and get the community involved despite the weather, including yard sign campaigns and Shabbat candles.

“This weekend for Shabbat, the Jewish sabbath, we are helping to distribute these packets of Shabbat candles with cards with blessings and each one has a picture of a different hostage, encouraging community members to keep these individuals in their thoughts and minds and their prayers,” Gorenstein noted.

With the Easthampton City Council recently approving a resolution against antisemitism, Gorenstein said they’re hoping for more action from officials. Condemning all forms of hate, with antisemitic acts being a continued conversation. She referenced an incident at UMass Amherst. According UMass Hillel, a student punched a Jewish student who was holding an Israeli flag, took the flag, and spit on it during a peaceful walk, calling for a safe campus and for the return of the hostages held by Hamas.

“When students or any other people start to take that out on one another with acts of physical violence and we see that here in this country, we have to be concerned,” Gorenstein explained.

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts is continuing their emergency fundraising campaign to get necessary supplies needed for people impacted by the war.

