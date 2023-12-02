Local leaders urge continued support for Jewish community as ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ends

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has come to an end. Combat continues with Israeli airstrikes after Hamas allegedly violated the truce first.

Members of the Jewish community prepared for Shabbat, a day of rest that began at sunset on Friday. New candles featured a picture and information about a hostage overseas on the package.

“One of the mitzvah’s of Shabbat, one of the commandments relating to the Jewish sabbath, is lighting Shabbat candles. One idea within Judaism is beautifying the mitzvah, not doing what you’re supposed to do, but making it even more powerful and important,” said Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

This week’s Shabbat comes as a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came to an end. Combat continues with Israeli airstrikes after Hamas allegedly violated the truce first. Gorenstein told us it’s essential for people to follow the ongoing conflict, especially with many having ties with the country of Israel.

“A lot of us have family in Israel, friends in Israel, people who we know in Israel, and actually, there are members of our local community too who are in Israel right now, either studying or volunteering or working abroad, and people who also made aliyah. Making aliyah is the phrase for people who choose to move to Israel permanently and become citizens,” Gorenstein explained.

With Hanukkah, the festival of lights, nearing, she told Western Mass News it’s a great time for people to show solidarity for those who may be fearful to express their Jewish heritage.

“Hanukkah is about overcoming adversity. It’s about shining our light, in the darkness in a very literal sense,” Gorenstein added. “Maybe put a menorah in your window, maybe put up some Hanukkah decorations, maybe put up some of these yard signs that can really be a way to show our Jewish community we are here for each other.”

For anyone interested in acquiring a sign, they can reach out to the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts or stop by their office during business hours.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.