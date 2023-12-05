State leaders look for new ways to improve living conditions in Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State leaders are search for new ways to improve living conditions in Springfield and around Western Massachusetts.

State Representative Carlos Gonzales is having a closed-door meeting on Tuesday with the Baystate’s Health and Human Services Secretary to discuss how access to healthcare, social services, and community resources can aid those living condition improvements.

State and local leaders are hosting Secretary Kate Walsh with the Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday to discuss how to improve living conditions in Springfield and the greater Western Massachusetts community.

“I think it’s important for the secretary to hear directly the different challenges that our hospitals are facing here in western Massachusetts, particularly here in Springfield,” explained Rep. Gonzalez. “As well as our public health agency leaders to get their perspective as to the best way to provide social services and health services.”

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez is spearheading the conversations and he told Western Mass News, local organizations can better communicate the problems in western Mass. communities and better utilize community resources.

“I think the specific issues are going to come from the public health leaders and hospital leaders,” added Rep. Gonzalez. “Those are different and unique conversations that will take place about what is it they’re seeing in western Mass. that may be unique, what challenges they’re facing and what strategies we can use to address those concerns when it comes to human services.”

Gonzalez said that perspective is key to finding comprehensive solutions to combat these issues at the state level.

Gonzalez told us the meeting between him, local health officials, and the health and human services secretary will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

