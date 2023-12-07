City leaders respond after gun found in juvenile’s home following Chicopee High School fight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are responding after police found a gun in a juvenile’s home shortly after he was in a fight during dismissal at Chicopee High School where other students allege, he had the gun on him at the time the fight broke out.

While city officials are satisfied with the response from police, they’re still looking for ways to do a better job keeping students and faculty safe while on school grounds.

“As I pulled into the school I just saw another cop chasing one of the kids, of the three,” said Joseph Estanislew. “So I’m yelling something, stop he’s got a gun”

A parent at Chicopee High School relives the moments shortly after a school resource officer broke up a fight involving a group of juveniles at Chicopee High School just after dismissal on Tuesday.

The incident prompting police to shut down the roads surrounding the school after multiple students alleged one of the juveniles had a gun on him at the time of the fight.

After an initial investigation, Chicopee police arrested two juveniles who now face a slew of charges related to the fight as well as multiple gun charges. We’re getting answers from Chicopee Mayor John Vieau on how the city is responding to this incident.

He told Western Mass News there are ongoing talks between local government, police and Chicopee Public Schools to improve their efforts in keeping students and faculty safe.

“First, I want to commend the police department for their immediate response, their action,” expressed Mayor Vieau. “It’s a collaborative effort. Our goal is to provide safe and comfortable learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.”

Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools Marcus Ware said the city’s middle and high school’s are equipped with metal detectors, meanwhile, the school board is constantly updating safety procedures.

“When we talk about our lockdown drills, when we talk about working with any of our policy procedures or protocols as well anything such as school metal detectors, they all work together as well as the Chicopee Police Department, the school committee is on board,” explained Superintendent Ware.

However, the story isn’t over just yet for Tuesday’s incident.

Chicopee Police Public Information Officer told Western Mass News, investigators are still reviewing the tape and searching for more suspects.

“They’re reviewing footage from parties that are giving us footage last night,” noted Travis Odiorne. “Which are being forwarded to us now for a further review.”

Chicopee police confirm that the two juveniles charged in this incident are not students at Chicopee High School.

Police are also asking anyone with pictures or video of the incident to reach out to them.

