Fans watch Patriots battle Steelers Thursday night

The Pats, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night as they continue their difficult season, having lost 10 games, and winning just two.

Fans we spoke with before the game weren’t optimistic about coming home with a win, but are hoping to see a better record next season.

When the New England Patriots play, their fanbase is usually ready to go, crowding local bars with cheers.

“We would be really busy if the team is competitive,” said Bill Stetson, owner of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille.

At the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, this hasn’t been the case.

Reporter: “What does you bar sound like?”

Stetson: “I mean honestly, it’s disappointment.”

Stetson, also a Patriots fan, said business is going well, since they offer a large variety of games. But New England fans haven’t been showing up in droves like previous seasons.

This season, the Pats have lost five consecutive games, 10 in total. The team hasn’t had a record like this since 1992. Since legendary quarterback tom Brady left in 2019, the team’s combined record sits at 27 and 35.

“From a bar’s perspective, it’s been even more disappointing, it’s usually something that gets people together,” Stetson said.

Fans like Brandon Kubik told Western Mass News, they don’t think the odds of a victory are in the favor of the Patriots.

“I’m gonna give them 25 percent chance,” he said.

The silver lining: the potential for a high draft pick next season.

“Hopefully they can draft a good quarterback early and rebuild,” Kubik said.

“I love the team, but I’m also a realest and I also want them to get a franchise quarterback right now, so that next year can be a lot better than this year,” Stetson said.

The Patriots did come on top Thursday night, the final score was 21-18.

