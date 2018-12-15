MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Monson responded to an accident involving a garbage truck Friday evening.
Monson Police officials tell us that the driver of a garbage truck, traveling down Woodbridge Drive, had managed to lose control and went off the road into a wooded area.
The driver sustained minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital by an ambulance provided by the Monson Fire Department.
Officials have not stated if speed played a factor in the incident or if the operator of the vehicle was driving under the influence.
This incident is under investigation by the Monson Police Department.
