Local state representative reflects on death of Longmeadow teen

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s an update on the deadly crash from Longmeadow that killed a high school student over the weekend. State Representative Brian Ashe, who lives in Longmeadow, reflected on the loss Monday as a local leader and a father.

“Just as a representative here, it’s horrible hearing about any tragedy, but being a parent...it even hits you more so,” Ashe said.

Flowers now mark the spot where police responded early Saturday morning to a single vehicle accident. Investigators said they located a male juvenile, who they suspect was the driver, with minor injuries. Two additional passengers were located in the car. One was transported to Baystate Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The other, Longmeadow High School senior Katarina Boskovic, was declared deceased at the scene.

“My son and daughter graduated a few years ago from high school and just remembering back what a good time it’s supposed to be when you’re getting ready to graduate and this girl to lose her life., it’s heartbreaking, it really is,” Ashe added.

While no charges have been filed in the crash, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said “charges relating to motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence will be charged appropriately.”

Ashe hopes, if nothing else, someone may learn from this.

“Sadly, you hope something positive, like maybe this will save someone else’s life. That maybe by them seeing that how real this is and how it’s impacted so many lives this one decision and I know when you’re 17, 18, 19 years old, you’re not always thinking of consequences, but every decision you make has a consequence and this one obviously had a deadly consequence and you can’t take it back,” Ashe explained.

Resources and support for students and staff will continue to be offered at Longmeadow High School this week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.