Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

Police said the shooting happened at Saga Night Club on Worthington Street.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The name of the victim in a deadly weekend shooting in Springfield has been released.

Late Sunday night, Springfield Police were called to 90 Worthington Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old David Carrasquillo of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound.

Carrasquillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has information, they are asked to report it anonymously via ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

