Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The name of the victim in a deadly weekend shooting in Springfield has been released.

Late Sunday night, Springfield Police were called to 90 Worthington Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old David Carrasquillo of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound.

Carrasquillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has information, they are asked to report it anonymously via ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

