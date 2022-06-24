State senator addresses impact of Roe v. Wade ruling on Mass. abortion laws

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order Friday morning after learning about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The order will protect access to reproductive health services for women in the Commonwealth.

The news broke Friday morning that the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right for women to have access to safe abortions.

Shortly thereafter, Baker shared his reaction to the decision and said, in part:

“I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court which will have major consequences for women across the country who live in states with limited access to reproductive health care services. The Commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access.”

His reaction was followed by the announcement that he signed an executive order Friday morning. Baker added.

“...It is especially important to ensure that Massachusetts providers can continue to provide reproductive health care services without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them for providing services that are lawful in the Commonwealth.”

We wanted to know what this executive order means for the Bay State, so we took our questions to State Senator John Velis.

“In Massachusetts, the right to choose is already codified into law, so I don’t think it has any impact here,” Velis explained.

Several other states have imposed laws, criminalizing providing abortions. Velis told Western Mass News that, with this executive order, providers who perform abortions for out-of-state individuals would be protected, as well as the person seeking the service in Massachusetts.

“No one who comes to Massachusetts for a procedure can be prosecuted in any shape, form, or fashion. Not only that, we won’t cooperate with any other states in any jurisdictional or extradition request,” Velis noted.

As Velis explained, the order goes on to say Massachusetts law enforcement and other officials will not assist in other states’ investigations into someone receiving, or giving, reproductive health services. Doctors who perform legal abortions in the Commonwealth cannot lose their license for doing so under this order.

Velis believes more legislation may be in the works to even further protect women’s reproductive rights.

“I’d venture to say that next week for sure, there will be a lot of interesting developments in this area,” Velis said.

His colleague, Senator Eric Lesser, who’s also running for lieutenant governor, is already calling on his colleagues to make changes. He released a statement that read, in part:

“...I believe we need to begin the process to enshrine reproductive freedom in our state constitution, alongside the freedom of speech, assembly, religion, and other basic rights. Our neighbors in Vermont have already begun this process. It’s important to start now, especially since it takes many years to complete.”

