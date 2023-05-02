Crews investigating potential building collapse in downtown Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have responded to a potential building collapse in downtown Holyoke.

Holyoke fire officials said that the building is located on High Street, which is closed between Suffolk and Dwight Streets while an investigation is ongoing.

Western Mass News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.