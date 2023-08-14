Family of missing UMass student continues fight for answers on status of case

Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Nearly two decades after UMass Amherst student Maura Murray’s disappearance, her family, along with others, are renewing their calls for answers and justice in her case.
“She was so shy and introverted, but she was both impressive both on the track and in the classroom,” said Murray’s sister, Julie Murray.
Maura Murray went missing in February 2004 after her car was found crashed in Haverhill, NH. Now, almost 20 years later, Julie Murray is demanding answers from New Hampshire Attorney General’s office on the status of her sister’s case.
“We’re in the dark. We’re blind, my family is. We don’t have any answers. We try to meet with investigators and just get basic details of the disappearance answered and we just cannot get that,” Julie Murray explained.
Those questions are now being brought to Attorney General Josh Formella’s doorstep - literally. On Tuesday, Maura’s family, along with others in their same position, will be protesting in front of the A.G.’s office to demand more communication between investigators and victims’ loved ones.
“Really, it’s on us the families now to get answers to continue to fight for these answers, so that these cases don’t languish in the A.G.’s building, which it kind of feels like you know 19 years later,” Julie Murray added.
In addition to the common thread of violence that bonds these families together, there’s one other thing that ties them.
“One thing I have realized is that none of us have spoken to the attorney general himself,” Julie Murray said.
These families also complaints of no case updates, a lack of responses to emails and calls to investigators, and no follow-ups on potential evidence and witnesses. The last one is something that hits close to home in Maura’s case. Julie Murray told Western Mass News that one piece of evidence is still a mystery to her.
“In terms of the carpet that was discolored that was taken in by potential evidence, I still don’t know if that’s been tested,” Julie Murray said.
We reached out to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office about these complaints and received a statement that read: