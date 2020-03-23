BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has announced another emergency order amid efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
At a Monday morning press conference, Baker announced that all non-essential businesses are to close their physical workplaces as of 12 noon Tuesday, March 24.
"Businesses and organizations not on the list of essential services are encouraged to continue operations through remote means that do not require workers, customers, or the public to enter or appear at the brick-and-mortar premises closed by the order," the governor's office noted.
Restaurants, bars, and other establishments that sell food and beverage products to the public are encouraged to continue to offer food for take-out and by delivery, so long as social distancing protocols are followed.
On-premises consumption of food or drink is prohibited.
Some of those businesses that are deemed essential and will have physical sites open include:
- Health Care & Public Health
- Law Enforcement, Public Safety & First Responders
- Food & Agriculture
- Critical Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Energy
- Water & Wastewater
- Public Works
- Communications and Information Technology
- Financial Services
- Defense Industry Base
- Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials
- Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations
- News Media
The order will be in place until Tuesday. April 7.
In addition to his announcement, Baker urged people to stay home.
Baker has instructed the state's Department of Public Health to issue a 'stay at home' advisory to outline self-isolation and social distancing protocols until Tuesday, April 7.
"Residents are advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities during this two-week time period. Residents over 70 years of age or with underlying health conditions, who are considered at high risk when exposed to COVID-19, should limit social interactions with other people as much as possible," a statement from the governor's office explained.
The governor's office added: "The Baker-Polito Administration does not believe Massachusetts residents can be confined to their homes and does not support home confinement for public health reasons."
This is a breaking story. Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest as it becomes available.
