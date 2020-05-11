CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee restaurant is closed after being busted for having multiple people eating and drinking inside.
City officials said the business is now under investigation and facing fines.
The mayor’s office said both the business and the people inside will be fined up to $300 per violation.
The Dugout Cafe and Pizza was forced to close after police were tipped off that illegal activity was happening inside Friday night.
“Patrons were going in and they were serving alcohol to these patrons, so our compliance team, who have been working with the board of health, went over to check it out,” said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Since late March, Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered restaurants and bars use take-out only services in Massachusetts because of the coronavirus.
Once inside, Wilk told Western Mass News they found people waiting for take-out, while another was sitting and having a drink.
Wilk said they noticed cigarette smoke lingering in the air.
“We went downstairs and discovered four people sitting at a makeshift bar, complete with a bartender, open bottles of alcohol, unopened bottles of alcohol, an envelope full of cash and also a poker machine that was plugged in,” Wilk added.
The city’s board of health issued a cease and desist order for the restaurant, shutting it down.
We checked in with the office of Chicopee Mayor John Vieau. The mayor issued a statement, that reads in part:
“The Chicopee license commission will conduct a thorough investigation and the business should be held accountable for failing to follow Governor Baker’s ordeal as well as any person that was patronizing this non-essential business. We want people to take this very seriously.”
Wilk warns something like this is dangerous for the spread of the coronavirus.
“You don’t know who you’re sitting with. You don’t know if someone’s positive with his virus. There could be people that don’t have symptoms that are carrying it in or transmitting it to other people,” Wilk explained.
It’s unclear how many violations have been issued. The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.